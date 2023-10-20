close
Kajaria Ceramics Q2 results: Net profit rises 54.5% to Rs 108 crore

The company had in May projected revenue growth of 14-16% for this fiscal year

Kajaria Ceramics

Shares of the company fell as much as 3.1% after the results

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Kajaria Ceramics reported a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by sluggish domestic demand for tiles.
Consolidated net profit was Rs 108 crores in the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with 69.86 crores a year earlier when it was hit by high gas prices and weak demand.
Profit missed analysts' expectations of 120 crores, according to LSEG data.
"Sustained weakness in domestic demand for tiles has impacted our second quarter FY24 volumes," the company said in a statement.
Revenue from tiles grew a moderate 2.9% to Rs 1,013 crores.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.1% to 1,122 crores.
The company had in May projected revenue growth of 14-16% for this fiscal year.
Power and fuel expenses fell over 17% to 221 crores rupees as natural gas prices remained largely stable during the quarter.
Lower prices of natural gas aid the margins of ceramic product makers as they depend on fuel to power their tile kilns.
Shares of the company fell as much as 3.1% after the results.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon