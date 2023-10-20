Glenmark Life Sciences posts Q2 results, profit up on back of API boost

India's Glenmark Life Sciences reported an 11.1 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, led by strong growth in its mainstay active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business in domestic as well as U.S. and European markets.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said its profit rose to Rs 113 crore ($14.3 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 107 crore year earlier.

The company, spun off from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in 2019 to focus on the API business, said its revenue from operations jumped nearly 17 per cent to 5.95 billion rupees, with regulated markets including the US, Europe, Latin America and India contributing 80 per cent.

However, a nearly 18 per cent rise in expenses ate into the company's core profit margin, which contracted to 29 per cent from 30.2 per cent a year earlier.

Revenue from the API business, the company's biggest segment contributing 95 per cent to revenue, grew 19.7 per cent to Rs 543 crore rupees.

Last month, parent Glenmark Pharma said it would sell a 75 per cent stake in the Life Sciences unit to detergent maker Nirma and use the proceeds to repay debt.

The drugmaker, whose clients include Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, also exports APIs to markets including Japan and the Middle East.

The company develops APIs for drugs that help treat conditions such as diabetes and central nervous system diseases.

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences advanced 0.6 per cent after its results. They jumped 8.6 per cent during the September-quarter, compared with a 12 per cent rise in the Nifty Pharma index.

Also Read Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in Glenmark Life Sciences profit surges 48% on API boost in March quarter Century Textiles Q2FY24 result: Net loss widens to Rs 32 crore QoQ Mphasis Q2FY24 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 391 cr; revenue down 6% Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 70.18% at Rs 198.13 cr Microsoft Corporation India's profit rises 30% at Rs 649 cr in 2022-23 United Breweries Q2 results: Net profit falls 20% to Rs 107.17 cr