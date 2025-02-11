Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / Keystone Realtors Q3 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 15.07 crore

Keystone Realtors Q3 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 15.07 crore

Total income also declined to Rs 485.82 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 533.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by half to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 485.82 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 533.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 36 completed projects, 15 ongoing projects and 26 forthcoming projects that cover all price points from affordable to super premium.

 

So far, the company has delivered over 25 million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 44 million square feet in the works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real estate firms Q3 results

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

