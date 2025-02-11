Business Standard

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared

IRCTC Q3FY25 results: The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2.50 each

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 341 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 200 crore reported during the same period last year. 
Sequentially, profit grew 11 per cent from Rs 308 crore reported in the July-September quarter.
 
The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 1,225 crore. This was a 10 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,115 crore. Sequentially, revenue went up 15 per cent from Rs 1,064 crore. 
 
 
Total expenses for the October-December quarter also went up by 11 per cent at Rs 825 crore, compared to Rs 740 crore during the same period last year and 17 per cent from Rs 707 crore reported in the previous quarter. 
 
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 5.7 per cent to Rs 417 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 394 crore in the same period last year. However, the margin decreased to 34 per cent from 35.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Segment-wise growth

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, IRCTC reported a total revenue of Rs 1,229 crore from its segments. This reflected a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth compared to Rs 1,120 crore.  The segments include:
  • Catering
  • Rail Neer
  • Internet Ticketing
  • Tourism
 
The tourism segment registered the highest growth, rising 16.06 per cent to Rs 224 crore from Rs 193 crore. While IRCTC's catering segment generated the most revenue at Rs 555 crore, marking a 9.25 per cent increase from Rs 508 crore Y-o-Y.
 
The Rail Neer segment recorded Rs 96.4 crore, up 14.76 per cent from Rs 84 crore, while revenue from internet ticketing grew by 5.67 per cent to Rs 354 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period. 
 

Dividend declared

The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2.50 each. February 20 has been fixed as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend for FY25.
 
Shares of IRCTC closed at Rs 751.25 on the BSE, down nearly 3 per cent before the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

