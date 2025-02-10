Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

The total income of Eicher Motors increased by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,208 crore in Q3 FY25

Eicher Trucks

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Eicher Motors increased by 15.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,056 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), driven by new launches and strong demand during the festive season.
 
Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, said, “We recorded our best-ever festive performance, introduced exciting new motorcycles, and took our first step into electric mobility with the debut of our electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea... Even as the commercial vehicle industry remained sluggish, VE Commercial Vehicles (also known as VECV) grew volumes quarter-on-quarter with strengthened market share in all segments."
 
 
"With this momentum across both motorcycle and commercial vehicle businesses, we are confident of continued success in the future as well," Lal added. VECV is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.
 
The total income of Eicher Motors increased by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,208 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield and whole-time director of Eicher Motors, told analysts during the post-results call that the company’s new launches, inventory buildup towards the festive season, and a strong marketing campaign helped boost its volume sales in the December quarter.

Also Read

BSE

Q3 results Feb 10: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals to post earnings today

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,171 cr on strong demand

Eicher Motors, motorcycle ,Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield bikes,

Eicher Motors pops 3%, hits record high on strong Jan sales, robust outlook

Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors rallies 5% in 3 days on healthy outlook; outperforms market

Eicher Trucks

Bharat Mobility Expo: Eicher launches Pro X e-SCV, enters 2-3.5 tn segment

 
He mentioned that the middleweight segment—wherein Royal Enfield operates—has been seeing higher growth than the overall motorcycle industry’s growth. "In the long run, this segment’s growth will remain higher than the overall growth," he added.
 
In India, middleweight bikes (250cc–750cc) offer a balance of power and practicality, catering to enthusiasts seeking performance for city rides and highway touring.
 
Govindarajan said that the company is focusing on marketing various models. "We are adding value to the product... We have to now do brand-building activity. We are now focusing on marketing," he mentioned.
 
Royal Enfield’s share in the motorcycle segment increased from 2 per cent in 2013-14 to 6.9 per cent in the first nine months of the current financial year.
 

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Gillette India Q2 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 126 cr on high revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra toll revenue up 20% to Rs 560 cr in Jan, highest from Maharashtra

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 61% to Rs 26 crore, revenue up 27%

varun beverages

Varun Beverages Q4 results: Net profit rises over 40% to Rs 185 crore

Q3 result

Signature Global Q3 results: Net debt drops 29% to Rs 720 cr on high sales

Topics : Eicher Motors Q3 results Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon