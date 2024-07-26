Business Standard
KFin Technologies Q1 results: Profit after tax jumps 57% to Rs 68 cr

Revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to Rs 237.56 crore in June quarter 2024-25 from Rs 181.5 crore in the year-ago period

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 43.38 crore for the same quarter a year ago | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Financial services firm KFin Technologies on Friday reported 57 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 68.07 cr for June quarter 2024-25 driven by strong performance across business segments.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 43.38 cr for the same quarter a year ago, KFin Technologies said in a statement.
Revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to Rs 237.56 cr in June quarter 2024-25 from Rs 181.5 cr in the year-ago period.
"Throughout the quarter, we achieved significant milestones across our diverse business segments, marked by substantial new client wins, growth, and enhanced profitability.
"Notably, we gained significant traction in new contract sign ups in the fast-growing business lines of global fund services (international), alternatives and wealth solutions, fund administration solutions, and technology solutions," said Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies.
The company provides SaaS based transaction management, channel management, compliance solutions, data analytics and various other digital services to asset managers across segments, as well as outsourcing services for global players.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

