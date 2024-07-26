IndusInd Bank Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 2% due to higher provisions

IndusInd Bank on Friday reported subdued growth in net profit for the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1 FY25) owing to higher provisions. The private sector lender’s net profit was up 2 per cent on a year-on-year basis at Rs 2,171 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 2,124 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, sequentially net profit was down 8 per cent from Rs 2,349 crore.

Net interest income (NII) of the lender stood at Rs 5,408 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11 per cent year-on-year while its other income was up 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,441 crore during the same period. Net interest margin – a measure of profitability of banks – was flat at 4.25 per cent in Q1 FY25.

The bank’s asset quality suffered, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio inching up by 10 basis points (bps) sequentially to 2.02 per cent in Q1 FY25, and the net NPA ratio inching up by 3 bps to 0.60 per cent during this period.

Gross slippages of the bank in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 1,536 crore, with Rs 1,488 crore coming from the consumer book. Last quarter, the gross slippages stood at Rs 1,428 crore.

Provisions and contingencies of the lender were up 6 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,050 crore.

While advances were up 15 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.47 trillion, deposits were up 15 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.98 trillion.

The bank maintained traction on retail deposit mobilisation, with retail deposits as per liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) growing at 16 per cent year-on-year ahead of loan growth. The increase in the cost of deposits by 5 bps sequentially also remained under control, despite ongoing liquidity conditions, said Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer, IndusInd Bank, adding that loan growth was driven by 18 per cent year-on-year growth in retail loans and 13 per cent year-on-year growth in corporate loans.

The bank de-grew its unsecured book during this quarter. However, it remains committed to its stated intent that its unsecured book would be around 6 per cent.

“Collections and cautious disbursements were key focus areas during the quarter, given the external disturbances. As a result, we were able to improve the gross slippage ratio in an otherwise challenging quarter. The bank has not utilised any amount from the contingency buffers during this quarter,” he said.

The annualised credit cost of the bank stood at 121 bps, without using contingent provisions. “We remain confident of achieving a full-year credit cost of 110–130 bps, given that the turbulent seasonally weak quarter is behind, with the credit cost outcome within our expected range,” Kathpalia said.

“There are two portfolios which contribute to about 38 per cent of our book – the microfinance institution (MFI) business and vehicle finance business. The disbursements this quarter were lower because of the elections and the heat wave in the rural areas. We are seeing progress in these two areas and we should see a better Q2 in terms of disbursements in these two domains,” Kathpalia added.