Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shriram Finance Q1 result: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,981 cr on loan demand

Shriram Finance's earnings were boosted by higher commercial vehicle sales - which form its biggest financing segment, along with strength in farm equipment and small business credit segments

Market Trends

Shriram Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 20.6 per cent to Rs 5,354 cr, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 5,291 cr as per LSEG data | Representative Image

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Shriram Finance reported a 18 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday on strong demand in its key lending segments.
The company earned a standalone net profit of Rs 1,981 cr ($11.9 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 1,675 cr, a year ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its shares, which were up around 4 per cent before the results, rose as much as 8.5 per cent.
Shriram Finance's earnings were boosted by higher commercial vehicle sales - which form its biggest financing segment - along with strength in its farm equipment and small business credit segments, industry data showed.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) was formed in 2022 with the merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance, and Shriram Capital.
Shriram Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 20.6 per cent to Rs 5,354 cr, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 5,291 cr as per LSEG data.

More From This Section

Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 301 crore

Canara Bank's Q1 net rises 10.5% to Rs 3,905 cr; NII expands 5.7%

Nestle net profit up 7% as key brands register double-digit growth

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 23% on cost action; still a miss

TotalEnergies Q2 earnings drop 6% on 'normalising' refining margins

NBFCs accept fixed deposits and pay out interest on them, but not take demand deposits like traditional banks. Demand deposits allows withdrawals anytime, while fixed deposits have a lock-in period.
Its assets under management (AUM) rose nearly 21 per cent to Rs 2.33 trn as of end-June from a year ago.
Commercial Vehicle loans, which accounts for about 50 per cent of its total AUM, grew 14 per cent to Rs 1.10 trn, while loans to medium and small industries grew nearly 44 per cent.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock market highlights, July 26: Benchmarks end near record highs; MidCap index finishes 2% higher

Cipla Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 988 crore, revenue rises 9%

IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 467 Jr. Engg. Assistant & other posts

No indexation? LTCG tax could go up 290% on properties bought after 2010

Paris Olympics 2024 India shooting contingent, full Schedule Live Streaming

Topics : Shriram Transport Finance Shriram Group Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon