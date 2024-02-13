Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KRBL Q3 results: Profit declines nearly 35% on weak export demand

Consolidated net profit was 1.34 billion rupees ($16.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier

Rice

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KRBL reported a nearly 35% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a weak demand for its India Gate basmati rice brand in international markets, leading to a 6.4% decline in its shares.
Consolidated net profit was 1.34 billion rupees ($16.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier. The company marked its second consecutive quarterly profit decline, following five quarters of growth.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Export revenue slumped 47%, the company said in an exchange filing. Total revenue from operations fell 6.4% to 14.37 billion rupees.
KBRL earns more than two-thirds of its revenue from the Middle East, the world's largest consumer of basmati rice.
Revenue from the agricultural segment, which includes India Gate basmati rice brand, non-basmati rice, seed and bran, declined about 7%. The segment contributed more than 90% of its total revenue.
Earlier this month, LT Foods, which owns rival Daawat brand, posted a nearly 37% jump in quarterly profit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

After curbs, non-basmati rice exports fell sharper than basmati rice

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

Brisk export orders stoke new season basmati rice prices in India

Bosch Q3 results: Profit rises 62.5% on healthy auto parts demand

Ashiana Housing Q3 results: Profit jumps three-fold to Rs 28 crore

Arvind Fashions Q3 result: Revenue rises 5% to Rs 1,125 cr, shares down 9%

Suraj Estate Developers Q3 results: PAT at Rs 16 cr, debt falls by 38%

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Profit up 34% at Rs 996 cr, beats estimates

Topics : KRBL KRBL Basmati Rice Q3 results Export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon