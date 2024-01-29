Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Marico Q3 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 383 crore, beats estimate

The consumer goods manufacturer reported a net profit of 3.83 billion rupees ($46.1 million), up nearly 17% from last year, and surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.74 billion rupees as per LSEG data

FMCG, Marico, Parachute

Marico's shares fell 2.3% during the December quarter, compared with a 10.4% gain in the Nifty consumer goods index

Reuters BENGALURU/CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Marico reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday, as declining raw material costs outweighed a drop in revenue.
The consumer goods manufacturer reported a net profit of 3.83 billion rupees ($46.1 million), up nearly 17% from last year, and surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.74 billion rupees as per LSEG data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total expenses declined about 5% to 19.7 billion rupees, as cheaper dried coconut or copra, edible oils and crude derivatives brought input costs down 21.6%.
As a result, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded to 21.2% from 18.5% last year.
Marico's revenue, however, dipped 2% to 24.22 billion rupees, aligning with its forecast earlier this month which predicted a low single-digit revenue decline due to weaker rural demand.
Sales of "Parachute" coconut oil, which it says accounts for 34% of domestic revenue, grew 3%. Sales of "Saffola" edible oils fell while that of hair oils grew, the company said without specifying the numbers.
The company said it remained optimistic of a demand recovery this calendar year, citing improving macroeconomic indicators, government spending, and "conducive" consumer pricing amid a "benign input cost environment."
Earlier this month, rival Hindustan Unilever reported profit below estimates as competition in the consumer goods space heated up and demand in rural regions remained low.
Marico's shares fell 2.3% during the December quarter, compared with a 10.4% gain in the Nifty consumer goods index.

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, muhurat, history, importance of Ganeshotsav

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit jumps 22.4% to Rs 3,639 crore

Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 cr

Gail Q3 results: Net profit up 10-fold at Rs 2,843 cr, revenue remains flat

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 82% on higher refining, sales margins

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit down 27% at Rs 348 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Marico Q3 results FMCG consumer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon