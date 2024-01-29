Piramal Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 cr

Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 147 crore, as per LSEG data

India's Piramal Enterprises on Monday posted a surprise loss in the third quarter as it set aside more funds as provisions to cover its exposure to alternate investment funds (AIF).

Consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,378 crore ($286.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of Rs 3,545 crore a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 147 crore, as per LSEG data.

During the quarter, the group made a regulatory provision of Rs 3,540 crore with regard to its investments in AIFs as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandate.

Last month, the RBI tightened rules for lenders, including banks and non-bank finance companies, from investing in AIFs.

As per the RBI's rules, regulated entities must liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower. Failure to comply mandates the entity to make full provisions on these investments.

"The group remains confident of full recovery of its AIF investments," Piramal said in an exchange filing.

As of Nov. 30, the value of investments made by the company and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance in AIF units was Rs 3,817 croree, Piramal said last month.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 2,476 crore in third quarter from Rs 2,811 crore a year earlier.

Total income also fell to Rs 2,546 crore from Rs 2,867 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company ended 1.1% higher ahead of the results.