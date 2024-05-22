Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Max Healthcare Institute Q4 results: PAT declines by 2.81% to Rs 311 crore

The company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement

Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Institute said the acquisition of Alexis Hospital, Nagpur was completed effective February 9, 2024 and that of Sahara Hospital, Lucknow effective March 7, 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.81 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 311 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
The company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The minor drop in PAT is mainly due to lower effective tax rate last year and net loss at new units," the company said.
Network gross revenue in the fourth quarter was at Rs 1,890 crore as against Rs 1,637 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, PAT was at Rs 1,278 crore as against Rs 1,084 crore in the previous year, the company said.
 
In FY 24, network gross revenue was at Rs 7,215 crore as against Rs 6,236 crore in FY23.
Max Healthcare Institute said the acquisition of Alexis Hospital, Nagpur was completed effective February 9, 2024 and that of Sahara Hospital, Lucknow effective March 7, 2024.
"We are happy to consummate two long drawn inorganic deals during the quarter. These transactions add significant capacity going forth and allow for additional brownfield opportunities in the fast growing markets of UP & Maharashtra," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi said.
He further said,"The existing hospital network is consistently improving its performance and generating stable cash flows, enabling us to look for more inorganic opportunities while we expand the existing capacities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Max Healthcare Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon