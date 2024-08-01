Max Healthcare Q1 results: Net profit increases marginally to Rs 295 cr

Max Healthcare Institute on Thursday said its profit after tax rose marginally to Rs 295 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The healthcare firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 291 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Gross revenue increased to Rs 2,028 crore for the period under review from Rs 1,719 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.

"With the launch of Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka, we have added over 900 beds to our capacity so far and have successfully supplemented the momentum of growth in revenues and profitability before augmentation of bed capacity through brownfield expansion plans in FY26," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi stated.