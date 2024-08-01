Tube Investments Ltd Q1 results: Net profit increases to Rs 313.65 cr

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,682.83 crore. | Photo: Company website

Tube Investments of India Ltd has reported a rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the April-June 2024 quarter, which stands at Rs 313.65 crore, the company said on Thursday. The city-based company, part of the Murugappa Group, had registered a profit after tax of Rs 277.51 crore in the same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,682.83 crore. The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 4,642.66 crore, as compared to Rs 3,946.14 crore recorded year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated total income stood at Rs 17,142.04 crore.

In a statement, the company said the revenue of the engineering business during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,265 crore as compared to Rs 1,142 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's metal formed products business registered a revenue of Rs 358 crore during the June quarter, compared to Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue from the mobility business stood at Rs 181 crore during the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 187 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the statement added.