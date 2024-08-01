Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Emami Q1 results: PAT rises 10.13% to Rs 150.6 cr on domestic market growth

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 136.75 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Emami

The company's total expenses were Rs 689.56 crore, up 8.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 10.13 per cent rise in its profit after tax to Rs 150.6 crore for the June 2024 quarter, led by volume growth in the domestic market and expansion in margins.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 136.75 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Emami's revenue from operations was up 9.73 per cent to Rs 906.07 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 825.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The company's total expenses were Rs 689.56 crore, up 8.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY24.
Its total income, which includes other revenue, rose 9.9 per cent during the period under review to Rs 916.53 crore.
"Domestic Business also grew by 10 per cent with a healthy volume growth of 8.7 per cent," Emami said in its earning statement.

More From This Section

Arvind Fashions Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13.92 crore on strong revenue growth

Orient Electric Q1 results: Profit down 27% to Rs 14.34 cr on high expenses

Welspun Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 109.73 cr

Zomato Q1 FY25 results: Profit rises to Rs 253 crore, revenue up 74%

Sun Pharma Q1 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 2,836 cr, revenue up 6%

Modern trade, e-commerce and institutional channels continued to post strong growth, while general trade also rebounded to positive territory, it added.
"In Q1FY25, gross margins at 67.7 per cent expanded by 230 basis points. EBIDTA at Rs 216 crore grew strongly by 14 per cent, despite strong investments behind brands which led to a 21 per cent surge in A&P spends," it added.
Shares of Emami Ltd were trading at Rs 823.45 apiece on the BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nuvama says 'Buy' Emami stock for 20% upside; eyes strong growth in FY25

Emami Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net loss at Rs 70.38 cr on expenses

Emami Q4 results: Net profit rises 3.6% to 146.75 cr, revenue up 6.6%

Legal fairness prevails: Calcutta HC restrains HUL's 'Glow & Handsome' mark

Emami Q3 results: Net profit rises 8.9% to Rs 258.41 cr, revenue up 1.38%

Topics : Emami Emami Limited Emami Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon