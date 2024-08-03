Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Hrudalaya reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,364.4 crore in Q1FY25, up 8.7 per cent compared to the last year. The performance was driven by improvement in realisations and increased patient footfall.

The hospital chain reported a net profit of Rs 201.49 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 184.04 crore in Q1FY24. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 327.4 crore, up 14.6 per cent. Reported EBITDA margin is 24.4 per cent.

“The performance improvement is supported by strong growth in business across our flagship units, other hospitals, and steady improvements in the performance of our newer hospitals. We are confident of delivering on our expectations for the new fiscal year,” said Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited.

Moreover, Narayana Hrudalaya reported India's operating revenue at Rs 1,085.5 crore for Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 989.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, which rose by 9.7 per cent annually.

As on June 30, 2024, the total borrowings, less cash & bank balance and current investments was reported at Rs 154.9 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.05 (out of which, debt worth $75 million is foreign currency denominated).

Narayana Hrudalaya's Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre in Bengaluru achieved the first total knee replacement with a 3D-printed, patient-specific implant. They also performed navigation-guided pelvic bone tumor resection.

Additionally, the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Science in Kolkata successfully executed several procedures, including the Paint Brush Technique for aneurysm coiling and three robot-assisted kidney transplants. Across the group, 40 transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVIs) procedures and 389 robotic surgeries (148 orthopedic) were performed during the quarter.

Narayana Hrudalaya declared its results on Friday after market hours. Ahead of the results, its shares closed up 0.01 per cent at Rs 1,249.2 apiece on the BSE.