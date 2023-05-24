Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Its Ebitda, however, rose 84 per cent to Rs 70.6 crore during the quarter.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, on Wednesday reported a 71.83 per cent fall in its net consolidated profit for the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4FY23) to Rs 2.4 crore as compared to Rs 8.5 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY22). Nykaa's consolidated revenue rose 33.75 per cent to Rs 1,301 crore in the quarter.