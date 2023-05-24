close

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa's Ebitda rose 84 per cent to Rs 70.6 crore during the quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nykaa, beauty care products

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, on Wednesday reported a 71.83 per cent fall in its net consolidated profit for the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4FY23) to Rs 2.4 crore as compared to Rs 8.5 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY22). Nykaa's consolidated revenue rose 33.75 per cent to Rs 1,301 crore in the quarter. 
Its Ebitda, however, rose 84 per cent to Rs 70.6 crore during the quarter.

The company's shares closed over 2.5 per cent in the red at Rs 125 on BSE.

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

