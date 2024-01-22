Sensex (    %)
                        
Pharma Q3 preview: US, India markets to aid revenue, margin growth

In the healthcare segment, hospitals are expected to post revenue growth of 13 percent during the coverage, while the net profit growth would be around 37 percent, ICICI Securities said in a note

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to post a revenue growth of around 13.5 per cent and a net profit growth of 30.3 per cent for the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), riding on the approval for niche drugs in the US market, fall in raw material prices and correction in shipping rates.

In the healthcare segment, hospitals are expected to post revenue growth of 13 per cent during the coverage, while net profit growth would be around 37 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note. However, the performance may not be comparable on a sequential basis due to the offset

Pharma sector Healthcare sector Pharma Companies Indian pharma companies US healthcare pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

