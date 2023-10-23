close
Oberoi Realty sales bookings fell 17% to Rs 965 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

In terms of volume, the company sales bookings stood at 2,20,828 square feet of carpet area in the second quarter of this fiscal as against 2,33,947 square feet in the year-ago period

Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings decline 17 pc to Rs 965 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Oberoi Realty has reported a 17 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 965 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,156 crore in the year-ago period.
According to a regulatory filing on October 20, the company booked 151 units during the JulySeptember period as against 132 units in the year-ago period.
In terms of volume, the company sales bookings stood at 2,20,828 square feet of carpet area in the second quarter of this fiscal as against 2,33,947 square feet in the year-ago period.
The company booked 261 units during the first six months of this fiscal, down from 296 units in the year-ago period.
Sales in volume terms declined to 3,66,716 square feet during AprilSeptember period from 4,78,892 square feet in the year-ago period.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

