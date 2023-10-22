close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 60.37 cr on higher income

Anant Raj Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in Delhi-NCR and adjoining cities. It is into the development of housing, commercial and data centre projects

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has reported a 79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.37 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher income.
The Delhi-based realty firm had posted a net profit of Rs 33.74 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income rose to Rs 340.83 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24 from Rs 265.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
The company's total expenses grew to Rs 264.68 crore from Rs 223.84 crore.
Anant Raj Ltd's share price closed at Rs 237.25 apiece Friday on the BSE, up 0.74 per cent from the previous close. Its market capitalization is nearly Rs 7,700 crore.
Anant Raj Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in Delhi-NCR and adjoining cities. It is into the development of housing, commercial and data centre projects.
Earlier this month, Anant Raj Ltd had said that the company would start an affordable housing project in Hyderabad and a mix-use project in South Delhi, totalling 17 lakh square feet of developable area.
Anant Raj Ltd had informed that the company "is commencing a new project namely, 'Anant Raj Centre' located in Mehrauli, South Delhi, having a developable area of about 7 lakh square feet, a mix of office space, hospitality, and serviced apartments".
Anant Raj, through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Jai Govinda Ghar Nirman Ltd, is commencing an affordable housing project Anant Raj Aashray-11 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

'Mid-size IT firms outperform after CEO change more often than large firms'

As business from West takes a hit, Indian IT firms explore African market

Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit rises 35.8% on lower provisioning, higher income

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 36% to Rs 10,261 cr, NII up 24%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Q2 results Real Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon