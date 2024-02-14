Sensex (    %)
                        
Orient Green Company Q3 results: Loss at Rs 20 crore, income at Rs 38 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.64 during the quarter ended December 2023.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Its total income was trimmed to Rs 38.18 crore from Rs 57.33 crore a year ago.
Expenses stood at Rs 60.76 crore against Rs 65.78 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.
In a separate statement, its CMD T Shivaraman said, "Our board approved a rights issue for about Rs. 250 crore predominantly for venturing into solar business and debt reduction. The reduced finance cost and a conducive regulatory environment promoting green energy bode well for the future".

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

