Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 results: Net profit grows 6% to Rs 30 crore

The company's revenue from operations rose 8.57 per cent to Rs 481 crore against Rs 443 crore a year ago

Construction, building, real estate

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company, which provides end-to-end building construction services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday posted a 6 per rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, driven by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the October-December period of FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's revenue from operations rose 8.57 per cent to Rs 481 crore against Rs 443 crore a year ago.
The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 89 crore compared to Rs 90 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's order book stood at Rs 9,670 crore as of December 31, 2023, of which the public sector accounts for 65 per cent while the remaining came in from the private sector.
The company's Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, "Over the past few years, while our order book size has expanded significantly, our project under execution has reduced, leading to higher revenue contribution per project, better management and improved margin profile. The overwhelming response to our Rs 200 crore qualified institutional placement depicts institutional investors' confidence in our business model".
The equity infusion and additional tie-up of non-fund-based limits from banks will further improve the company's liquidity position, he added.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company, which provides end-to-end building construction services.

Also Read

Capacit'e Infra raises Rs 200 cr via QIP route for working capital needs

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags project worth Rs 101 cr from Tridhaatu Aranya

J Kumar Infraprojects bags construction order worth Rs 379 crore in Mumbai

Balu Forge Industries Q3 result: Net profit grows over two-fold to Rs 25 cr

Adani Group Ebitda surges record 47% in first half to cross Rs 43,000 cr

NMDC Q3 results: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 1,470 cr, income at Rs 5,746 cr

M&M Q3 results: PAT at Rs 2,658 cr on strong auto market share gains

Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Profit up 14% at Rs 1,027 cr on loan growth

Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 165 crore

Shriram Properties Q3 result: PAT dips 17% to Rs 18 cr, income at Rs 240 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 results infrastructure EBITDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon