Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1

Total income of the company increased to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter from Rs 78.19 crore in the same period a year ago

Q1 results, Q1 earnings

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Orient Green Power Company on Friday posted a 6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.29 crore in the June quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, according to a statement.
Total income of the company increased to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter from Rs 78.19 crore in the same period a year ago.
"Further to the refinancing of over Rs 703 crore during March 2023, the company refinanced secured loans over Rs 78 crore during the year at reduced interest rates. The interest/charges on pre-closure charges of these loans amounted to Rs 386 lakh classified under exceptional items," T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said in the statement.
The company also said that a board committee has approved the letter of offer of the rights issue which will open by August 28, 2023, Shivaraman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Orient Green Power Company Orient Green Power Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

