Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Info Edge consolidated net profit halves to Rs 147 cr in June quarter

Revenue from operations increased 14.37 per cent to Rs 625.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 547.26 crore in the year-ago period

Q1 results, Q1 earnings

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Internet company Info Edge on Friday said its consolidated net profit in June quarter FY24 almost halved to Rs 147.4 crore.
The company, which owns platforms like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi etc, had posted a net profit of Rs 292.4 crore for the same period a year ago.
Revenue from operations increased 14.37 per cent to Rs 625.94 crore during the quarter from Rs 547.26 crore in the year-ago period.
"The Naukri business is facing headwinds in IT hiring, however the non-IT hiring market continues to look good. Growth in 99acres continues to be strong. In Jeevansathi, our Freemium strategy has helped us bring down our marketing spend and cut burn over the last few quarters," Info Edge Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi said in a statement.

Also Read

Info Edge slumps 10% on Rs 116 cr Q3 loss; writes-off invst in 4B Network

Info Edge: Investors must wait for sell-off to end before making new entry

RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

Motorola Edge 40 with 144Hz curved screen, IP68, wireless charging launched

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Jindal Steel posts drop in Q1 profit on higher expenses, fall in prices

BEML posts smaller Q1 loss as expenses fall, govt spending increases

Dredging Corporation returns to black; posts Rs 15 cr net profit in Q1

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Info Edge (India) Info Edge Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon