Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

P&G Hygiene and Health Q3 profit falls 6.5% to Rs 154.4 cr, sales up 13.5%

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 165.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.45 per cent in profit after tax at Rs 154.37 crore in the third quarter ended March 2024 on account of one-time tax impacts.
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 165.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) revenue from operations increased 13.48 per cent to Rs 1,002.17 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 883.09 crore a year ago.
Its Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 154.37 crore "was down 6 per cent vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters", said the earnings statement from the company which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care.
 
However, its PAT was "up 50 per cent operationally fuelled by product-price mix and productivity interventions", it added.
PGHH's total expense stood at Rs 781.82 crore in the March quarter, up 3.97 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.
Its total income, which includes other income, also went up 13.17 per cent to Rs 1,015.76 crore in the March quarter.
PGHH Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said: "We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers' evolving needs."

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 16,059.10 on the BSE, down 0.81 per cent from the previous close.
Topics : Procter & Gamble P&G Q4 Results FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon