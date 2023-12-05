P&G to record up to $2.5 bn in Gillette writedown, operations rejig

Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday it would record up to $2.5 billion in charges over two fiscal years as it writes down the value of its Gillette business and restructures certain markets.



The company's shares fell about 2% in early trade.



The consumer goods giant said it would take a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment charge before tax in the current quarter ending Dec. 31 on its Gillette business.



P&G, which bought Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, gets about 8% of its total sales from the grooming business.



The company expected its Gillette business to grow in the range of 5%, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday, in line with growth over the last three years.



In 2019, P&G took an $8 billion charge on the unit due to currency fluctuations.



The company said it expects charges of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion after tax related to the restructuring of its Argentina and Nigeria operations as it deals with difficult macroeconomic conditions.



P&G also blamed a stronger dollar for the twin charges.



"It's very difficult for us as a U.S. dollar-denominated company to create value (in these markets)," Schulten said.



P&G said it was looking to divest its fabric and home care business in Argentina and turn Nigeria into an import-only market.



Total charges will be between $2 billion and $2.5 billion after tax and will be recognized in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.



Net earnings attributable to the company was $14.7 billion for fiscal 2023.



