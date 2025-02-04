Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / PC Jeweller Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 148 cr on strong festive demand

PC Jeweller Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 148 cr on strong festive demand

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148 crore in the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of Rs 198 crore a year earlier and a profit of Rs 179 crore in previous quarter

PC Jeweller, PCJ

Revenue from operations saw a near sixteen-fold surge to Rs 639 crore.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's PC Jeweller posted a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday, driven by demand for jewellery during the festival and wedding season.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148 crore ($17 million) in the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of Rs 198 crore a year earlier and a profit of Rs 179 crore in the previous quarter. 

Revenue from operations saw a near sixteen-fold surge to Rs 639 crore.

Key context

Major festivals and the wedding season during the quarter fueled demand for gold jewellery while higher gold prices pushed consumers to choose lighter and lower-carat jewellery.

 

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

Jewellery stock gains 5% after co fixes record date for 1:10 stock split

gold, silver, gold silver prices

PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

PC Jeweller share at 5% upper circuit as board okays stock split, fundraise

Sebi

Sebi tightens algo trading rules to plug gaps, boost investor protection

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi may push for global guidelines on AI at Paris Summit

PC Jeweller faced liquidity squeeze due to disputes with some of its lenders in the previous quarters and had offered one-time settlements to the banks, which had hurt its profitability.

Peer Kalyan Jewellers posted higher profit in the third quarter owing to robust festive and wedding-season demand, while larger peer Titan beat third-quarter profit estimates.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

Birla Corporation Q3 FY25 results: Net profit down 71.4% to Rs 31.19 crore

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY25 results: Net profit up 42.6% at Rs 62.4 cr

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Panasonic raises battery unit's outlook, pursues group management reform

Spotify

Spotify forecasts Q1 profit above estimates on steady user growth

JK Tyre

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 FY25: Profit down 76.6%, revenue falls 0.3%

Topics : PC Jewellers Q3 results jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon