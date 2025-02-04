Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Panasonic raises battery unit's outlook, pursues group management reform

Panasonic raises battery unit's outlook, pursues group management reform

The company will also seek to improve group profitability by more than 300 billion yen ($1.93 billion) and achieve a return on equity of over 10 per cent by the fiscal year ending March 2029

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Panasonic raised the battery segment's full-year outlook by 14 per cent to 124 billion yen. | Representative Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Panasonic Holdings raised the full-year earnings forecast for its energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla, on stronger sales of energy storage systems and improved profitability at its U.S. battery plant. 
The company will also seek to improve group profitability by more than 300 billion yen ($1.93 billion) and achieve a return on equity of over 10 per cent by the fiscal year ending March 2029, it said in a separate plan announced on Tuesday. 
Panasonic raised the battery segment's full-year outlook by 14 per cent to 124 billion yen ($798.35 million) after it reported a 39 per cent increase in year-on-year operating profit at the unit in the third quarter. 
 
The unit's stronger performance was fuelled by growth in sales of energy storage systems and lower material prices, along with improved profitability in its in-vehicle business in North America. 
Those factors helped offset an overall decrease in automotive battery sales which led to reduced production in Japan and ramped-up costs for two facilities, a new U.S. battery plant and a renovated factory in Japan's Wakayama prefecture. 

Also Read

Anchor by Panasonic, Panasonic Life solutions India

Panasonic Life Solutions India acquires land parcel in Mumbai for Rs 160 cr

Panasonic Z95B Series OLED TV

CES 2025: Panasonic's new flagship OLED TV has Amazon Fire TV built-in

China Flag, China

Tesla supplier Panasonic Energy to cut dependence on China for EV batteries

Godi India

Japan's Panasonic energy unit finalises prep for 4680 EV battery production

Panasonic sets up R&amp;D units with TCS, Tata Elxsi

Panasonic Energy India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 4.14 cr

Panasonic said in its separate announcement that it would focus on management reform in the fiscal year starting April and aim to improve its group profitability by more than 150 billion yen by fiscal 2026 and another 150 billion yen by fiscal 2028. 
Panasonic Energy operates a plant in the U.S. state of Nevada that provides batteries to Tesla. It plans to open a second U.S. plant in Kansas this year as it enlarges its footprint in North America. 
Third-quarter operating income for the key segment rose to 42 billion yen ($270.46 million), Panasonic said in financial materials. The company also retained its full-year profit forecast for its group's entire business at 380 billion yen. 
Panasonic competes with other Asian battery makers such as China's CATL and South Korea's LG Energy Solution , which said last month it planned to slash capital expenditure by up to 30 per cent this year on slowing EV demand growth.

More From This Section

Spotify

Spotify forecasts Q1 profit above estimates on steady user growth

JK Tyre

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 FY25: Profit down 76.6%, revenue falls 0.3%

Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India Q3 results: Net profit jumps 51% to Rs 43.96 cr

Pfizer

Pfizer beats profit estimates on heart disease drug, Covid vaccine sales

Titan

Titan Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 1,047 crore, sales up 26%

Topics : Panasonic Battery makers Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon