Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi may push for global guidelines on AI at Paris Summit

PM Narendra Modi may push for global guidelines on AI at Paris Summit

Modi may head to the US directly after the two-day summit next week

Modi, Narendra Modi

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to call upon nations to frame global guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI), in line with his pitch for an international framework for digital technologies, officials said on Tuesday.
 
Modi and other global leaders will discuss the growing challenges and opportunities for AI in governance at the Action Summit to be held in Paris on February 10–11.
 
A push by India to adopt standards for AI in telecommunications led to the International Telecommunication Union adopting a resolution supporting the same last year. The rapid pace of AI technology may necessitate the same for other sectors, officials said.
 
 
Co-chairing the event with India, the French government aims to use the event as a platform for collectively establishing scientific foundations, solutions, and standards for more sustainable AI, working for collective progress and in the public interest.
 
It builds on the advances made at the Bletchley Park Summit in November 2023 and the Seoul Summit in May 2024 and will draw on the expertise of a steering committee bringing together some 30 countries and international institutions to ensure inclusive and diverse contributions.

Also Read

Modi

Historic victory: PM hails Indian women's team for Kho Kho World Cup win

Premiumagri research

Agri research needs big boost, has to be more focused, say experts

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Govt approves Rs 11,440 crore for debt-laden Rashtriya Ispat Nigam revival

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM expects eight-fold growth in EV sales, seeks investments in auto sector

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi okays constitution of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

 
The participants will seek to achieve three major objectives: providing access to independent, safe, and reliable AI to a wide range of users; developing AI that is more environmentally friendly; and ensuring global governance of Artificial Intelligence that is effective and inclusive.
 
The government wants the AI Summit to also give it an early start in becoming part of any global body setting policies for the emerging technology, an official said.
 
"AI is a domain that is fast expanding, while its use cases are evolving. At a time when many nations are trying to enter the AI race, India cannot afford to be left out of global policymaking on AI," a telecom ministry official said.
 
Modi will be flying to Washington DC to hold talks with US President Donald Trump after his engagements in Paris, US news agencies reported on Monday, citing White House sources. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially confirm Modi’s itinerary.
 
The first in-person meeting between the leaders during Trump's second stint as President is set to focus on trade and tariffs.
 

More From This Section

Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner

BMC Budget 2025 highlights: Slum biz tax, parking, zoo upgrade, and more

Delhi Rains, Rain

Election Day 2025: Light rain expected in parts of Delhi NCR on Feb 5

delhi traffic police

Delhi election 2025: Traffic advisory issued for Feb 5, view list of routes

LIVE news: Hearing for framing of charges in RG Kar corruption case likely to start on Wednesday

LIVE news: Hearing for framing of charges in RG Kar corruption case likely to start on Wednesday

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

PM Internship Scheme aims to provide exposure, not jobs: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence India Prime Minister Prime Minister Office Paris summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon