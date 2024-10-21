Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY

PC Jewellers stock surges 5% on turnaround in Q2; sales grow 1,430% YoY

Shares of PC Jewellers gained up to 4.98 per cent at Rs 185.25 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

gold, silver, gold silver prices

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of PC Jewellers gained up to 4.98 per cent at Rs 185.25 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. The stock price jumped after the company reported a turnaround in its topline as well as bottomline growth in the quarterly earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

PC Jeweller reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY25. The company's sales surged to Rs 505 crore, compared to Rs 33 crore in the same period of FY24. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Profit after tax (PAT) also saw a dramatic improvement, reaching Rs 179 crore in Q2FY25, up from a loss of Rs 152 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 
 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 129 crore, compared to a negative Rs 23 crore in Q2FY24. Additionally, profit before tax (PBT) improved to Rs 124 crore, a significant recovery from the loss of Rs 152 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s management said that the consumer demand and footfall exhibited a significant improvement in Q1FY25 and this momentum has further increased in Q2FY25, the result of which is clearly visible in the company's top line as well as bottomline.

The reduction in custom duty on gold imports from 15 per cent to 6 per cent announced in the Union Budget, also contributed to the strong Q2FY25 results, the management highlighted. 

PC Jeweller share price history

More From This Section

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brokerages bullish on Waaree Energies IPO: GMP up 100%; should you bid?

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex red at 81,200, Nifty 50 pts lower, at 24,800; FMCG, IT, Oil drag

IPO gmp

Deepak Builders IPO opens today: GMP up 30%; should you park you money?

Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza

Tata Consumer Products stock plunges 9% on meek profit, margin growth in Q2

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold, Silver Samvat 2081 outlook: Will precious metals continue to sparkle?

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 253.5 per cent, while gaining 458.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.3 per cent year to date and 24.1 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,330.73 crore. At 11:21 PM, the stock price of the company pared all its gains and slipped in red, falling  1.39 per cent at Rs 174 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.07 per cent to 81,164.14 level.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Oberoi Realty stock gains 4% as Q2 operating profit jumps 27.5% YoY

economic recovery, revival, economy, growth, gdp, marketroads, construction, highways, NHAI,

PNC Infratech share tanks 20%, hits over nine-month low; here's why

tech Mahindra, TechM

Tech Mahindra share hits fresh 52-wk high as Q2 profit zooms 47%

cement

Dalmia Bharat drops 5% as investors sell stock after profit drops 60% in Q2

Zomato

Zomato likely to post robust Q2 nos with 7x increase in PAT, say analysts

Topics : Buzzing stocks PC Jewellers Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon