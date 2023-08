PepsiCo India reports multi-fold rise of Rs 268 cr in FY23 profit

Food and beverages major Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 267.80 crore in 2022-23 fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company's revenue from sale of products and services was up 28.47 per cent to Rs 8,127.07 crore during the year, it said.

The company -- which is not a listed entity -- had reported a profit of Rs 41.63 crore and sales worth Rs 6,325.70 crore in 2021-22.

Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd's other income increased 20 per cent to Rs 98.83 crore in 2022-23 (FY23).

The total revenue of the company, which owns popular brands such as Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure, and Tropicana, rose 28.35 per cent to Rs 8,302.02 crore in FY23.

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest food and beverage businesses in the country.

Also Read PepsiCo raises revenue, profit forecasts on price hikes and steady demand Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March qtr in India PepsiCo to invest $400,000 for expansion of safe water access in UP Indowind Energy reports 6% decline in Q1 net profit to Rs 1.51 cr Bombay Dyeing standalone net loss widens to Rs 119 cr for Jun quarter GMR Power and Urban Infra reports Rs 217 crore net loss in June quarter Stock exchange BSE reports 71% surge in profit to Rs 75 crore in Q1 Zee Entertainment swings to Q1 loss on weak advertising, higher costs

Its revenue from the "beverages" segment was up 86.19 per cent to Rs 1,404.46 crore in FY23 while the same from the "snacks" segment rose 21.28 per cent to Rs 6,451.73 crore.

PepsiCo India's exports, however, were down 22.7 per cent to Rs 114.33 crore in FY23.

Its domestic revenues were up 30.64 per cent to Rs 7,741.86 crore in the previous fiscal.