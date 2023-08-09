Confirmation

Stock exchange BSE reports 71% surge in profit to Rs 75 crore in Q1

BSE's average daily turnover in the equity cash segment stood at Rs 4,025 crore in the June quarter, marginally down from Rs 4,057 crore in the year-ago period

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday reported a 71 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 75.1 crore for the June quarter.
The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 44 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.
Its total revenues rose 37 per cent to Rs 271.2 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 197.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
BSE's average daily turnover in the equity cash segment stood at Rs 4,025 crore in the June quarter, marginally down from Rs 4,057 crore in the year-ago period.
The average daily turnover in currency futures was Rs 13,800 crore in the quarter under review, down 20 per cent from the year-ago period.
The exchange's relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives registered an average daily turnover of Rs 62,307 crore between May 15 and June 30.

During the June quarter, the BSE platform has enabled issuers to raise Rs 4.4 lakh crore through issue of equity bonds, commercial papers, municipal bonds and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), among others.
The exchange's mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF -- processed 8.3 crore transactions in the April-June period, 39 per cent higher than the 5.9 crore transactions processed in the year-ago period.
The board of directors, in its meeting in July, approved the buy back of 45.9 lakh equity shares, representing 3.39 per cent of the total equity shares at Rs 816 apiece, for a total consideration of Rs 374 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

BSE Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon