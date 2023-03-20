JUST IN
Business Standard

PepsiCo to invest $400,000 for expansion of safe water access in UP

This initiative is aligned with the three priority campaigns of the central government: the Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Shakti Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, the Foundation said in a statement

Topics
PepsiCo | Pepsico India | safe water

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PepsiCo to focus on health related drinks

The PepsiCo Foundation on Monday said it will invest USD 4,00,000 in partnership with Pandit Jagat Ram Memorial FORCE Trust to expand its safe water access and sustainable sanitation programme in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative is aligned with the three priority campaigns of the central government: the Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Shakti Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, the Foundation said in a statement.

As part of this programme, the PepsiCo Foundation will help provide improved access to fresh water for drinking and domestic purposes, impacting more than 20,000 people and 3,000 children across 13 villages in Mathura district over a period of three years.

The partnership will also create WASH awareness (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) focusing on sanitation, solid waste management, and hygiene practices with water quality, safety and personal health behaviours impacting 50,000 people and 3,000 children.

"This investment is a natural extension of our global goal to be net water positive by 2030, helping replenish more water than we use and is a key pillar of our purpose programme," PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said.

Since August 2021, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation have created more than a dozen new programmes to reform the company's water-use efficiency, replenishment, and safe water access efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 15:43 IST

