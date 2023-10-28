Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported 52.11 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 148.96 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 311.07 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Pfizer.

Revenue from operations declined 9.76 per cent to Rs 575.21 crore in the quarter as against Rs 637.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense was at Rs 410.76 crore, down 5.66 per cent.

Total income was at Rs 611.28 crore in September quarter 2023-24, down 7.62 per cent.