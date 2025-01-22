Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Pidilite Industries Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 552 crore, revenue up 7.6%

Pidilite Industries Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 552 crore, revenue up 7.6%

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 552 crore ($64 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectation of Rs 591 crore

q3 results

Revenue in the consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Pidilite's revenue, grew 5.2 per cent. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit below estimates, due to weak urban and rural demand for adhesives and sealants.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 552 crore ($64 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectation of Rs 591 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Construction-related demand remained subdued across India due to pollution restrictions, a lack of new infrastructure projects and delayed spending, analysts had noted.

The adhesives and sealants maker, known for brands such as Fevicol and Dr. Fixit, reported a 7.6 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 3,369 crore, missing expectations of Rs 3,399 crore.

 

Revenue in the consumer and bazaar segment, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Pidilite's revenue, grew 5.2 per cent, while the business-to-business segment rose about 19 per cent.

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

Pidilite Industries shares gain 4% after steady Q2FY25 results; details

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Pidilite Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.8% to Rs 540.3 crore

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri, Buch

Congress vs Sebi chief Buch: Trading strategies in M&M, Pidilite, Wockhardt

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

equity market, stocks, share market

ABB, Exide, Pidilite among 5 stocks testing 100-DMA support; charts here

"Despite subdued demand across urban and rural geographies, we continued to make steady progress, with robust revenue and underlying volume growth and healthy levels of profitability," the company's Managing Director Bharat Puri said in an earnings release.

Pidilite's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew 8 per cent from a year ago, while sales volumes rose 9.7 per cent.

The company said it is cautiously optimistic on improved demand conditions as a result of the good monsoon and increased construction activities.

 

More From This Section

q3 results

Hudco Q3 results: PAT grows 41.6% to Rs 735 cr, revenue at Rs 2,760.23 cr

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 16,736 cr, NII up 7.7%

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL Q3 results: PAT rises 18.9% to Rs 2,984 cr, volume growth remains flat

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

J&J reports Q4 sales, profit above estimates on cancer drug sales

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,806 crore, dividend announced

Topics : Pidilite Industries Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon