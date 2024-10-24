Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Pidilite Industries shares gain 4% after steady Q2FY25 results; details

Pidilite Industries shares gain 4% after steady Q2FY25 results; details

Pidilite Industries shares hit an intraday of Rs 3219.25 a piece, rising 4.13 per cent on the BSE

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pidilite Industries shares hit an intraday of Rs 3219.25 a piece, rising 4.13 per cent on the BSE. The stock moved upwards on Thursday after the company reported its quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). 
 
Pidilite Industries reported a consolidated net profit increase of 17.83 per cent, reaching Rs 540.30 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by favourable input prices and volume growth.
 
In the same quarter last year, the company, which specialises in adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals, recorded a profit of Rs 458.53 crore, as stated in a regulatory filing.
 
 
Revenue from operations rose by 5.16 per cent to Rs 3,234.91 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 3,076.04 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
Total expenses for Pidilite Industries amounted to Rs 2,565.71 crore, reflecting an increase of 3.26 per cent in the September quarter.
 
Total income for Pidilite Industries, which includes other income, increased by 5.93 per cent to Rs 3,292.03 crore.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 80,050; Nifty at 24,400; FMCG down 2%, Financials gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market crash? Nifty can fall another 1,000 points from here, charts suggest

valuation stock market

F&O Cues: FIIs continue to hold bearish bets, while retail remain long

ipo

Godavari Biorefineries IPO day 2: Check subscription status, GMP, & more

ratings, credit rating, sovereign, moody's, fitch, standard & poor's s&p

CARE Ratings surges 13%, hits over 6-year high on healthy Q2 results

 
The revenue growth for the current quarter was supported by an underlying volume growth (UVG) of 8 per cent, as noted by Pidilite Industries in its earnings statement.
 
"Input prices remain benign, leading to an expansion of gross margins by 281 basis points compared to the same quarter last year. Ebitda margins for the quarter were 24.6 per cent, which is an increase of 143 basis points from Q2 FY24," the company stated.
 
Demand for Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) products was affected by rains at the beginning of the quarter, with a consumer and bazaar underlying volume growth (UVG) of 6 per cent, while rural markets continued to outpace urban markets.
 
Revenue from the B2B segment also rose, increasing by 14.34 per cent to Rs 703.58 crore.
 
Looking ahead, Managing Director Bharat Puri expressed optimism for the second half, citing a healthy monsoon, increased government spending, and rising new construction activity. However, he noted the need to remain vigilant regarding the geopolitical situation and emphasised ongoing investments in growth initiatives and future supply chain development.

Pidilite Industries share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 15.6 per cent, while gaining 32.7 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.7 per cent year to date and 23.9 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.58 trillion. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 83.48  times and at an earning per share of Rs 37.03. 
 
At 11:33 PM, the stock price of the company pared most of its and was up 1.05 per cent at Rs 3123.95  a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.04 per cent to 80,047.63 level.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Piramal Pharma hits all time high, soars 13%; here's what's driving stock

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Birlasoft shares tank 7% on weak operational performance; analysts weigh in

RailTel

RailTel zooms 6% after bagging order worth Rs 144.88 cr from Gujarat Govt

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance stock dips 6% as company slips into loss of Rs 93 cr in Q2

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare stock skyrockets 14% after turnaround in Q2FY25

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Pidilite Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon