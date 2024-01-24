Sensex (    %)
                        
PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 26% to Rs 338 cr on lower expenses

Interest rates have moderated in recent times, with the country registering its highest home sales since 2008 last year, according to a report

Its consolidated interest income for the quarter fell 2% to Rs 1,680 crore | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

India's PNB Housing Finance reported a nearly 26% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as lower overall expenses made up for dipping interest income.
The company, a unit of state-run lender Punjab National Bank, said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 338 crore (nearly $41 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 269 crore a year earlier as overall expenses dipped almost 8%.
Interest rates have moderated in recent times, with the country registering its highest home sales since 2008 last year, according to a report. Real estate firms such as Prestige Estates and Macrotech Developers also expect sales to continue to rise, benefiting home financiers.
The company's disbursements in the retail segment jumped 22%, boosting total disbursements for the quarter to 21% to Rs 4,143 crore. This is the company's largest segment, accounting for almost all of total disbursements.
Its net interest margin, the difference between interest earned and interest paid out in percentage terms, was down to 3.65% sequentially, excluding a one-off item for the quarter, from 3.95%. The company did not provide an equivalent comparative for the year ago quarter.
Its consolidated interest income for the quarter fell 2% to Rs 1,680 crore.
PNB Housing's affordable loan segment, set up nearly a year ago, surpassed an order book of Rs 1,000 crore. Its contribution to the retail segment was at about 8% for the nine months ending Dec. 31, the company said.
Its asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans slipping to 1.73% at the end of December from 1.78% at the end of September.
Peer LIC Housing Finance is due to report its December-quarter results on Feb. 2 while parent Punjab National Bank will report on Thursday.

