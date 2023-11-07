Prestige Estates Projects posts six-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 851 crore

Prestige Estates Projects reported a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by a buoyant housing demand.
The real estate developer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 851 crore ($102.22 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from
Rs 141 crore reported a year earlier.
Rs 141 crore reported a year earlier.
It launched five residential projects in the quarter, with sales surging 102% year-on-year to Rs 7,093 crore during the quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)