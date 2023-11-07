Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Prestige Estates Projects posts six-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 851 crore

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 851 crore ($102.22 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30

Canadian pension funds join race to buy Prestige arm stake

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prestige Estates Projects reported a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by a buoyant housing demand.
The real estate developer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 851 crore ($102.22 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from
Rs 141 crore reported a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It launched five residential projects in the quarter, with sales surging 102% year-on-year to Rs 7,093 crore during the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prestige Estates Projects aims 55% growth in bookings to hit Rs 20K cr mark

Prestige Estates plans to make $195 mn housing project debut in Indian mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Q1 sales bookings up 30% to Rs 3914.7 cr

Nifty Realty gains 2% in weak market; Prestige Estates, DLF soar up to 9%

Prestige Group Q2 sales bookings up 2-fold to Rs 7,092 cr on strong demand

Cummins India's Q2 net profit rises 23% rise at Rs 329 cr on lower costs

Info Edge net profit more than doubles to Rs 240 cr in Jul-Sep qtr

Tata-owned Trent Q2 profit surges three fold, shares hit record high

BLS International net profit in Q2 rises nearly 61% to Rs 82 crore

Eveready second quarter net profit jumps 73% on easing input cost

Topics : Prestige Estates

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon