Prestige Estates Projects posts six-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 851 crore

Prestige Estates Projects reported a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by a buoyant housing demand.

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 851 crore ($102.22 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from

Rs 141 crore reported a year earlier.

It launched five residential projects in the quarter, with sales surging 102% year-on-year to Rs 7,093 crore during the quarter.