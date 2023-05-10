Pricol Ltd posts nearly 127% rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 29.80 cr

Pricol Ltd has reported 126.96 per cent rise on its consolidated profit during the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 29.80 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu based automotive technology firm had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated profit surged by 144 per cent to Rs 124.68 crore from Rs 51.09 crore recorded in the same period of last year, Pricol Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Total income on consolidated basis during the quarter under review went up to Rs 525.37 crore from Rs 415.80 crore registered in same period of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,963.14 crore from



Rs 1,553.51 crore registered in same period of last year, the company said.

