Pricol Ltd posts nearly 127% rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 29.80 cr

Pricol Ltd has reported 126.96 per cent rise on its consolidated profit during the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 29.80 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Chennai
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Pricol Ltd has reported 126.96 per cent rise on its consolidated profit during the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 29.80 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu based automotive technology firm had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated profit surged by 144 per cent to Rs 124.68 crore from Rs 51.09 crore recorded in the same period of last year, Pricol Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Total income on consolidated basis during the quarter under review went up to Rs 525.37 crore from Rs 415.80 crore registered in same period of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,963.14 crore from

Rs 1,553.51 crore registered in same period of last year, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pricol Q4 Results

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Pricol Ltd posts nearly 127% rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 29.80 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
