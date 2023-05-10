close

Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q4 net at Rs 11.40 cr, total income grew

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported a consolidated profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 of Rs 11.40 crore, the company said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
Matrimony.com

(Photo courtesy: Matrimony.com)

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has reported a consolidated profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 of Rs 11.40 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based firm had registered a consolidated profit at Rs 11.70 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023 the profit of the company slipped to Rs 46.67 crore from Rs 53.59 crore registered last financial year.

The total income on consolidated basis during the quarter under review increased to Rs 119.96 crore from Rs 116.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated total income grew to Rs 480.15 crore from Rs 452.43 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, chairman and managing director Murugavel Janakiraman said, "We improved on the quarter-on-quarter momentum."

"With our ongoing initiatives, we expect to have a good start in the coming year along with accelerating profits," he said.

The consolidated billing during the quarter grew by 8.6 per cent to Rs 121 crore while for the year ending March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs 458 crore.

The Board of Directors which met here on Tuesday has recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent (Rs 5 per equity share of par value of Rs 5 each), subject to the approval of shareholders, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Matrimony.com Q4 Results

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Business Standard
