close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR Inox to raise funds via the issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
PVR

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd, on Monday, reported a widening in consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 105 crore a year ago.
The company’s consolidated total revenue from operation rose by 113 per cent to Rs 1,143 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.

PVR Inox Ltd stock, on Monday, ended over 1 per cent higher at Rs 1464.45.
PVR Inox to raise funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures for not exceeding Rs 100 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The quarter witnessed a soaring start with the resounding success of 'Pathaan' in January and the continued impressive performance of 'Avatar: Way of Water', which was released in December 2022. However, February and March saw a dip in admissions due to lackluster performances from Hindi films. While movies like 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' and 'Bhola' from Bollywood were able to generate average box office collections, 'Selfiee' and 'Shehzada' failed to create an impact.”  
“In the case of Hollywood releases, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, ‘Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania’, ‘Shazam 2’ and ‘Creed III’ delivered decent performance at the Box Office. On the other hand, regional films such as 'Varisu' in Tamil, 'Waltair Veerayya' and 'Thunivu' in Telugu, and 'Ved' in Marathi have continued to achieve significant box office collections,” said the company statement.

Also Read

PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain

PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business

SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish

Multiplex operator PVR back in the black in Q3, revenue jumps 53%

NCLT gives approval for merger of multiplex operators PVR and Inox

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58.6% to Rs 338 crore

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore


“The year gone by marks the 1st full year of uninhibited operations for the exhibition industry. There was considerable volatility in box office quarter on quarter. We believe that the 2 major factors that marred the industry in FY’23 – underperformance of Hindi films and less number of Hollywood releases, will both ease out in FY’24,” said Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX Ltd. 

PVR Inox

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : PVR Cinemas Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Skipper Q4 PAT down 3.4%, sees highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 657 cr

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR
2 min read

NCLAT to pass order on appeal against Go First's insolvency on May 22

Go First
5 min read

Claim that Sebi probing Adani since 2016 is baseless, regulator tells SC

Adani
3 min read

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Tube Investments
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon