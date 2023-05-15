close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd reported a 15% fall in its quarterly profit on Monday, as soaring costs offset growing demand

Reuters BENGALURU
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd reported a 15% fall in its quarterly profit on Monday, as soaring costs offset growing demand.

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter rose to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.08 million), compared with 2.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 30% to 54.76 billion rupees, but was outpaced by a 32% increase in total expenses.

WHY IT MATTERS

Coromandel has reported a rise in quarterly profit in the last four quarters, as increased crop sowing and firm crop prices bolstered the demand for its products.

While the fertiliser sector witnessed high channel inventory in the fourth quarter driven by slight growth in demand and cooling raw material prices, reduced pest infestations have dented the consumption of pesticides, analysts said.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Coromandel International logs Q3 standalone profit after tax at Rs 539 cr

IFFCO, Coromandel International to manufacture Nano DAP for 3 years: Govt

Coromandel International to enter into fertilisers, industrial chemicals

Coromandel preps for new businesses, plans to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 2 years

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58.6% to Rs 338 crore

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Zara logs 40.4% revenue growth in India at Rs 2,562 cr, profit up 77.6%

Last week, peer UPL Ltd reported a 42% fall in its Q4 profit, hurt by rising raw material costs.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation Estimates Analyst

(next 12 (next 12 s'

months) months) sentime

nt

RIC PE EV/EBI Revenue Profit Mean # of Stock to Div

TDA growth growth rating* analyst price yield

s target** (%)

Coromandel 14.01 9.78 -19.33 1.18 Strong 10 0.80 1.24

International Ltd Buy

UPL Ltd 10.76 6.05 6.75 19.37 Buy 23 0.74 1.47

Sumitomo Chemical 31.64 21.47 15.89 23.00 Strong 8 0.74 0.25

India Ltd Buy

SRF Ltd 30.32 18.62 12.76 11.61 Buy 25 0.87 0.28

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.78 Indian rupees

 

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Hritam Mukherjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coromandel International Q4 Results

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

funds
2 min read

Welspun One Logistics Parks raises Rs 500 cr under 2nd AIF in initial phase

logistics, warehouse, infra
2 min read

Vice Media files for bankruptcy, the latest digital media setback

bankruptcy law
2 min read

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon