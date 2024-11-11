Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shipping Corporation rise 12% on reporting multi-fold jump in PAT in Q2FY25

Shipping Corporation rise 12% on reporting multi-fold jump in PAT in Q2FY25

The revenue from operations grew 32.7 per cent for the quarter under review to Rs 1,450.76 crore as compared to Rs 1093.2 crore a year ago

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shipping Corporation of India shares advanced 11.9 per cent on Monday (November 11) and logged an intraday high at Rs 232 per share on BSE. The buying interest in the stock came after the company reported strong Q2FY25 results.
 
Around 9:20 AM, Shipping Corporation of India's share price was up 7.44 per cent at Rs 228.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 79,146.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 10,762.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 384.8 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 131.1 per share.
 
 
On Friday, after market hours, Shipping Corporation of India reported a 343 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 291.44 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 65.73 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue from operations grew 32.7 per cent for the quarter under review to Rs 1,450.76 crore as compared to Rs 1093.2 crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood at Rs 533 crore as compared to Rs 236 crore a year ago which implies a decline of 126 per cent. 
 
The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at 36.7 per cent as compared to 21.6 per cent.
 
The Shipping Corporation of India is a government-owned public sector enterprise in India. It plays a key role in the nation's maritime industry. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 79,400, Nifty at 24,150; Auto, IT stocks climb

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock split: IRFC, PDS, 4 others to remain in focus today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Asian stocks slide as China stimulus disappoints; bitcoin extends rally

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty rebound attempt fizzles, sellers reinforce resistance; shows F&O data

IPO allotment

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

 
The company is involved in various aspects of the shipping business, including cargo transportation, passenger services, and the management of a large fleet of vessels.
 
It supports global trade by transporting goods such as crude oil, coal, and containers across international routes. SCI also operates passenger ferry services and offers ship management, technical services, and maritime training. It is a Navratna company. The company's headquarter is in Mumbai and was founded in 1961. 
 
The company also handles a significant portion of India's cargo requirements, especially in international shipping. The company serves major global trade routes and is an integral part of India’s economic linkages with the rest of the world.
 
In the past one year, Shipping Corporation of India shares have gained 59.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent. 

Also Read

PremiumIDBI bank

FinMin may complete privatisation process of IDBI Bank by March 2025

GST notices

Munjal Auto gets tax demand notice of Rs 6.7 cr from Haryana GST authority

Container Corporation of India

Concor to resume coastal cargo transport, enhance last-mile connectivity

A surge in investor interest in microcap stocks has seen the Nifty Microcap 250 index — a gauge of companies listed on the NSE with market capitalisation (market cap) of less than ~ 5,000 crore — surge nearly 29 per cent in the calendar year 2024 (CY

Nifty Microcap 250 surges 29% in 2024, outruns mid, smallcap indices

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Bayer Corp, Ashiana Housing record up to 50-fold jump in volume on July 11

Topics : Shipping Corporation of India Shipping Corporation NSE Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Buzzing stocks Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon