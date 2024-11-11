Business Standard
Stocks to watch, Nov 11: Asian Paints, Britannia, Vedanta, REC, Tata Motors

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Stocks to watch on Monday, November 11, 2024: Indian equities are poised to start lower on Monday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading lower by 90 points at 24,129.5.
 
In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32, while the Nifty50 declined 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20. 
 
Meanwhile, the below listed stocks will be on the radar for today's (November 11) session: 
 
Q2 results: Britannia, BEML, Blue Dart, Hindalco, and MTPL are among the blue-chip companies that will release their Q2 numbers today.
 
 
Aditya Birla Group stocks: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, stated that his company is eager to invest more in the United States because President-elect Donald Trump had previously been "positively" disposed toward India. 
 
Vedanta: The group plans to double capacities in its three businesses — zinc, aluminium, and oil and gas — in the near future. In addition to the capital expenditure (capex) spree, company executives, in media interactions and with analysts, expressed confidence in meeting cost guidance and controlling debt.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-owned bank is seeking bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other qualifying organisations to sell Rs 403.62 crore of non-performing loans across nine accounts, with a cumulative reserve price of Rs 370 crore, representing a 91 per cent recovery for the bank. 
 
REC: As per reports, REC Ltd is planning to raise an additional Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal year (FY25) by issuing deep-discount zero-coupon bonds. 
 
Tata Steel: The company is preparing to file a curative appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) in response to the apex court's finding that states have the authority to collect cess on mining and mineral use operations. 
 
Aster DM Healthcare: The merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstoneowned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merged entity. According to the plan under negotiations, Quality Care is set to merge with the listed entity and will be renamed Aster DM Quality CARE.
 
Ashok Leyland: The company expects its electric vehicle (EV) arm Switch Mobility (Switch) to reach break-even on an operating basis during the current financial year.
 
Asian Paints: The company's net profit dropped sharply by 42.4 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25) against the same quarter of the previous year. The country’s largest paint maker’s profits fell to Rs 694.64 crore and its decorative paints business (India) volumes declined by 0.5 per cent. 
 
Ola Electric: Ola Electric reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Friday. The company's consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 495 crore ($58.7 million) in the July-September quarter from Rs 524 crore a year earlier.
 
Divi's Laboratories: The company's profit climbed 47 per cent to Rs 510 crore as compared to Rs 348 crore a year ago. 
 
Metropolis: The company's consolidated net profit rose 31 per cent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to Rs 35.5 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 349.8 crore as compared to Rs 308.5 crore in the year-ago period. 
Whirlpool: Consumer durable maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 40.13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter as compared to a net profit of Rs 38.20 crore a year ago. 
 
LIC: Life Insurance Corporation is likely to foray into the health insurance segment as per the company's MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty. The state-owned company will take a call on buying a stake in a standalone health insurer in the current financial year.
 
Tata Motors: The company posted an 11 per cent dip in net profit for the second quarter (Q2) to Rs 3,343 crore as compared to Rs 3,832 crore a year ago.  For the first half of the year, revenue growth was 1 per cent at about Rs 2.09 trillion, while its net profit grew 28 per cent to Rs 8,909 crore.
 

