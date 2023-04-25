Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Revenue up 12%; PAT dips 2% to Rs 1,433 crore



For the full year, revenue from operations was at its highest ever — Rs 36,428 crore, up 10 per cent despite the constrained supplies early on and particularly challenging overseas markets for most part of the year. Overall exports dipped 41 per cent, while Ebitda was up 25 per cent YoY for FY23 and PAT grew 12 per cent to Rs 5,628 crore. Pune-based two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto posted a 2 per cent decline in profit after tax for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year to Rs 1,433 crore even as its revenue from operations grew 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,905 crore.



Riding on the Pulsar portfolio and Platina 110 ABS, the domestic motorcycle sales continue to do well. Three-wheeler sales crossed the 100,000-unit milestone for the first time since the pandemic. Bajaj Auto said they have witnessed a strong rebound to pre-Covid-19 levels (of over 100 per cent) compared to about 45 per cent for the rest of the industry. The company said the Q4 revenue growth was led by sustained momentum in the domestic business, which delivered more than 50 per cent volume growth YoY. Compared to the same time last year, better foreign exchange realisation, judicious pricing and a richer product mix all helped offset the drop in overall volumes arising from sluggish exports, it added. Ebitda grew 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1,718 crore, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 19.3 per cent.



“We feel that demand in these countries have bottomed out in the fourth quarter, and in Q4 the retail demand is better than Q3 retail demand. However, dollar availability remains a challenge in these markets and their central banks maintain a cautious outlook,” he said. Therefore, Bajaj Auto feels that after a quarter or so, the picture will be clear. Exports, however, have progressively worsened given the deteriorating macros across overseas markets. Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, told reporters that the tumble down in exports started from the first quarter of FY23. Not only Africa, Latin American and other markets also saw sluggish demand from May-June last year.

Also Read Weak export mix, volume may hit Bajaj Auto Q4 revenue QoQ: Analysts Weak volumes may contract Bajaj Auto's Q3 revenues up to 13% QoQ: Analysts Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 40% in Q3 to Rs 2,973 crore; AUM up 27% Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks? Domestic demand drives Bajaj Auto's small profit growth; net up by 3% Ireda posts all-time high net profit of Rs 865 cr in 2022-23 fiscal Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter



Meanwhile, building on the work done on the electric vehicle supply chain, Chetak has commenced its scale-up phase and retail sales have touched 5,600 units or so in March. Chetak has bookings for 7,800 units. By mid-June, the Chetak unit sales are likely to get to the 10,000-mark. Sharma said Sudan, which is undergoing a civil unrest, was not one of the top three markets in Africa, and therefore it has not had a major impact on the company’s exports. Nigeria, which had seen volume going down from the usual 50,000 units a month to 4,000 units in February, has seen some revival in March with demand touching 28,000 units.