close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace posts Rs 19 cr loss in Sept quarter

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.93 crore for the second quarter ended September on lower income.

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces. Photo: wikipedia.org

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.93 crore for the second quarter ended September on lower income.
Its net loss stood at Rs 7.51 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined to Rs 25.7 crore during the JulySeptember period of the 202324 financial year from Rs 73.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the business conglomerate Mahindra Group.
On the operational front, the company said it achieved pre-sales of Rs 455 crore in residential business.
It launched 0.47 million square feet of saleable area at Tathawade Phase 3 in Pune.
The company collected Rs 311 crore in residential business. Mahindra Lifespace achieved land leasing of 9.9 acres in the industrial business for Rs 32.2 crore.
The company's development footprint spans 34.46 million square feet of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.
It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development and management at its integrated developments and industrial clusters across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mahindra Lifespace buys 5.38 acre land in Pune to build realty project

Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development; to start in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespace reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4 cr loss for Q1

Mahindra Lifespace rallies 9%; hits record high on strong growth outlook

Mahindra Lifespace hits new high, soars over 9% on growth optimism

SBI Card Q2 results: Net profit grows 15% to Rs 603 cr on higher income

City Union Bank net profit flat at Rs 281 crore in September quarter

SBI Life Insurance Q2 net profit stays flat amid rise in expenses

RIL Q2 results: Net profit rises 27.4% to Rs 17,394 crore on energy boost

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

Topics : Mahindra Lifespace Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon