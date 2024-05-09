Relaxo Footwears Q4 results: Net profit decline 3% to Rs 61 crore

Relaxo Footwears on Thursday reported a 3 per cent decline in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 61.39 crore, as against Rs 63.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 747.21 crore from Rs 764.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a regulatory filing showed.

For the full financial year 2023-24, its net profit rose to Rs 200.47 crore, from Rs 154.47 crore in the previous fiscal.



Its total expenses reduced to Rs 669.98 crore in the January-March period, from Rs 683.85 crore a year ago, the regulatory filing showed.

Relaxo Footwears' scrip closed at Rs 843.45 on Thursday, 0.19 per cent lower than its previous close on the BSE.