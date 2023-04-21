close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever

Lower raw material costs and decline in tax expenses boost earnings

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Reliance Industries, RIL

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Boosted by a decline in raw material costs and big savings on tax expenses, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a higher than expected net profit during the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) despite muted growth in revenues during the quarter.
The company reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 19,299 crore in the quarter, up 19.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 16,203 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Net profit was up 22.2 per cent sequentially from Rs 15,792 crore in Q3FY23. Analysts expected the company to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,850 crore.

Revenue at RIL rose 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.13 trillion in the March quarter, while for the full year, it jumped 25.6 per cent to Rs 8.8 trillion. RIL’s raw material expenses were down 7.9 per cent y-o-y during the fourth quarter as against a 2.1 per cent YoY increase in its net sales.
The company attributed this to a decrease in revenue from the O2C (oil to chemicals) business on account of a sharp fall in crude oil prices and lower price realisations on downstream products such as transportation fuels and petrochemical products.

However, a decline in raw material prices boosted RIL’s operating margins, leading to strong double-digit growth in earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter.
The company’s operating or Ebitda margin was up nearly 300 basis points y-o-y to 18.9 per cent of revenues in Q4FY2, the highest in the last five quarters. RIL’s bottom line got a booster from the decline in tax expenses.

chart

Also Read

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park

User additions help Reliance Jio report 16% rise in Q4 net profit

Reliance Retail Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 2,415 crore; finance cost jumps

Reliance Retail Q4 profit rises 12.9% to Rs 2,415 cr, revenue up 21%

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

The company’s expenses on corporation tax, including deferred taxes, were down 36.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,787 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 4,390 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago and Rs 5,266 crore in Q3FY23.

It was largely due to a sharp decline in deferred taxes, which fell to Rs 3,525 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,849 crore a year ago.
The company said earnings would have been even higher if not for a special additional excise duty (SAED) on the export of transportation fuels imposed in July last year.

The additional taxes hit RIL’s net profits by Rs 711 crore during the fourth quarter, according to the company.
However, on the downside, RIL gross interest expenses were up 63.6 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5,819 crore and they were equivalent to 14.1 per cent of the company’s operating profit in Q4FY23, the highest in the last eight quarters. For comparison, the ratio was 10.5 per cent a year ago and 13.5 per cent in Q3FY23. The company attributed this to higher interest rates and loan balances.

RIL’s gross debt was up 18.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3.15 trillion while its net debt was up 216.6 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.1 trillion at the end of Q4FY23. However, net debt was largely unchanged on a quarterly basis.
RIL’s three key operating divisions -- O2C, retail (Reliance Retail) and telecom (Reliance Jio Platform) -- reported double-digit growth in operating and net profit during the quarter. This will be welcomed by the markets and shareholders. However, the deceleration in revenue growth and the steady rise in interest expenses remain a concern.

Reliance Industr

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Reliance Industries Q4 Results RIL

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CCI gives nod to Blackstone-Emerson Electric Co acquisition deal

Competition Commission of India
2 min read

Meesho's monthly active users count about 55% of Amazon, Flipkart: Report

Meesho app
4 min read

Lyft plans job cuts, may hit 30% of employees as it struggles over profit

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Sale of high-value policies picked up from mid-Mar: Kotak Life Insurance MD

Mahesh Balasubramanian
5 min read

India gets a taste of forbidden fruit as Apple forays into direct retail

Apple
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

RIL
2 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

jio, reliance jio
2 min read

Reliance Retail Q4 profit rises 12.9% to Rs 2,415 cr, revenue up 21%

The new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.
3 min read

With nearly 100% stock returns in 16 months ITC is in no hurry to win

ITC
7 min read

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,583 crore

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon