JUST IN
Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth
Likhitha Infra soars 22% in two days as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake
Nifty IT index surges 2%; Infy, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge gain up to 3%
Nifty on track to hit 20,000; Sensex target at 70,000 levels: Analysts
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 250 pts; IT, media stocks sprint
Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?
Market regulator Sebi bars FWCS, its directors from markets for 1 year
Food delivery firm Zomato stake sale fetches Rs 1,631 crore for Alibaba
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

Another key reason for the recent stock surge, according to analysts at Jefferies, is the hope that the government may withdraw export duties on diesel and aviation fuel

Topics
RIL stock | RIL | Reliance Industries

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

It has mostly been a one-way street for Reliance Industries’ (RIL) stock that has moved up nearly 7 per cent since November 25, 2022 to hit Rs 2750 levels now. The S&P BSE Sensex, during this period, has gained nearly 2 per cent, data shows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RIL stock

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 11:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.