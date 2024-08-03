Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI Q1 net profit rises 0.9% to Rs 17,035 cr, NII up 5.7% at Rs 41,125.5 cr

NIM fell 12 bps, both sequentially and YoY basis, to 3.35 per cent.

SBI

Retail loan and Corporate loans registered growth of 13.60 per cent and 15.92 per cent respectively. Home loans grew by 13.34 per cent year on year to Rs 7.40 trillion.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender - reported muted growth in its net profit of 0.89% during the April-June due to higher provisioning for non-performing assets.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 17,035.16 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 16,884.29 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total provisions were up 37.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) at Rs 3,449.42 crore, while loan loss provisions were up 70 per cent at Rs 4,518.07 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 41,125.5 crore, up 5.7 per cent and Net Interest Margin (NIM) fell 12 bps, both sequentially and YoY basis, to 3.35 per cent.

The gross NPA ratio was at 2.21% by the end of the first quarter, an improvement of 55 bps YoY. Net NPA ratio was at 0.57 per cent, down 14 bps YoY.

Provision coverage ratio excluding technical write-offs were at 74.41 per cent.

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Harsh summer, cola price war play spoilsport for Dabur's juice portfolio

LIC Housing Finance Q1 results: Net profit down 2% at Rs 1,300 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 10% at Rs 287.3 crore

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 results: Net profit falls 10.8% to Rs 54.73 crore


The lender reported  credit growth of 15.39 per cent YoY at Rs 32.18 trillion, driven by SME Advances (19.87 per cent YoY) followed by agri advances which grew by 17.06 per cent YoY.

Retail loan and corporate loans registered growth of 13.60 per cent and 15.92 per cent, respectively. Home loans grew by 13.34 per cent YoY to Rs 7.40 trillion.

Deposits grew 8.18 per cent to Rs 49 trillion, out of which Current and Savings Account (CASA) deposit grew 2.59 per cent.

The CASA ratio fell to 40.70 per cent as on June 30, 24 from 42.88 per cent a year ago and 41.11 per cent sequentially.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at the end of Q1FY25 stood at 13.86 per cent, down 70 bps from the year ago period. The common equity tier-1 ratio was 10.25 per cent.

Also Read

SBI Q1 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore; NPA at 2.21%

Canara Bank's Q1 net rises 10.5% to Rs 3,905 cr; NII expands 5.7%

SBI to hire over 15,000 in FY25 to boost operations, expand network

FSIB meet on May 21-22 to select State Bank of India's next chief

May 1 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check state-wise list

Topics : State Bank of India employees Banking Industry Non-performing Asset NPAs PSUs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon